Join fellow wizards at magical Yule Ball in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Dance the night away at San Antonio's Yule Ball from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Central Library.

This free event is for wizards and muggles alike and formal dress, wizards robes are encouraged, though not required.

Yule Ball attendees must be at least 18 years old and drinks will be served for anyone 21 years old and over, with a valid ID.

There will also be live magical creatures - no seriously!

Mini-sandwiches, cheese trays, cupcakes and cookies will also be provided.

There will also be ballroom dancing lessons, games, crafts and, if you don't have one already, you can make a wand.

