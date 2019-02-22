Judge dismisses charges over boy's death on Schlitterbahn water slide

FILE - In this July 9, 2014, file photo, riders go down the water slide called “Verruckt” at Schlitterbahn Waterpark in Kansas City, Kan. A former executive with the Kansas water park where a 10-year-old boy died on the giant waterslide has…

TOPEKA, Kan. - A judge has dismissed criminal charges against a Kansas water park owner and the designer of a 17-story slide on which a 10-year-old boy was decapitated in 2016.



The Kansas City Star reports that Wyandotte County Judge Robert Burns found Friday that state prosecutors showed grand jurors inadmissible evidence in dismissing second-degree murder charges against Schlitterbahn owner Jeff Henry and designer John Schooley. The judge also dismissed an involuntary manslaughter charge against operations manager Tyler Miles.



State prosecutors didn't immediately return phone and email messages. They alleged that shoddy planning and maintenance led to Caleb Schwab's death on a special day for elected officials. Caleb's father is Scott Schwab, a state lawmaker who's now Kansas secretary of state.

In a statement, Schlitterbahn spokeswoman Winter Prosapio said, "We welcome today's decision which dismissed the charges against all defendants. We are thankful for all the support and encouragement we've received."

