Judge orders 120-day hospital evaluation for man accused of murder

SAN ANTONIO - A man accused of stealing a car and then killing a man who followed him was expected in court Tuesday, but he refused to show up.

A judge ruled Jacob Gabriel as incompetent and required him to undergo a 120-day evaluation at Vernon State Hospital, but before he can get a spot, there's a 300-day waiting period.

Gabriel is accused in the August 2018 murder of Jonathan Connelly.

Police say Connelly was one of three people who followed Gabriel from a convenience store near O’Connor Road and Dountainwood, from which he stole a car.

One of the drivers sideswiped the stolen vehicle, forcing Gabriel to stop near a motel off I-35, police said.

Gabriel was seen on motel surveillance video fighting with two men before the shooting, according to officials.

Gabriel is currently facing a murder charge.

