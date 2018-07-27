Judge orders 'Camry Cruizin' Bandit' held without bond

SAN ANTONIO - A man suspected of being a serial bank robber in San Antonio has been ordered by a federal judge to remain in custody without bond.

Dennis Edward Stephen appeared in federal court Friday morning for preliminary and detention hearings.

Stephen is believed to be the man San Antonio police dubbed the "Camry Cruizin' Bandit" because he used a Toyota Camry as his getaway car in most of the robberies.

But when Stephen was arrested Monday near Loop 1604 and Lockhill-Selma Road, he was driving a red pickup truck.

Police pulled him over minutes after a robbery at a Frost Bank a few miles away.

The hearings Friday morning stemmed only from that robbery, although Stephen is a suspect in seven other cases dating back to 2013.

Surveillance photos from the banks often showed the robber with his face covered by a surgical mask and wearing a UTSA baseball cap.

In court Friday, FBI Special Agent Ronda Clark testified that when Stephen was arrested, investigators found evidence inside the pickup, including a cap, surgical mask, tracking device from the bank and more than $36,000 in cash.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Adrian Rosales told the judge that Stephen owns a financial-services company, but has money problems.

Rosales said Stephen's financial issues are motivation for him to continue robbing banks if he's released from jail, and asked that he be held without bond.

Stephen's attorney argued there are ways of monitoring him other than detention.

But the judge ordered Stephen to remain in custody until his trial.

The judge also ruled there's enough evidence for the case to go forward.

