Judge Wolff seeks support from Commissioners Court for $100K grant to combat domestic violence

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - An unorthodox approach to combating domestic violence in Bexar County is gaining traction.
Judge Rosie Speedlin-Gonzalez's work toward a domestic violence drug court now has the attention of Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff.
When KSAT spoke with Speedlin-Gonzalez last month, she set a goal to raise $500,000 to service the program for a year.
On Wednesday, Wolff said he would seek support from the Commissioners Court for a $100,000 grant. He said he will also reach out to other groups for support.
The drug court for domestic violence offenders would be the first in the state.
Speedlin-Gonzalez said more than 85% of the cases that come through domestic violence court involve substance abuse at some level.
First-time offenders would be funneled to the court where there is more supervision and therapy than offered in the standard court system.
