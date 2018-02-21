Judson ISD principal arrested on suspicion of DWI, unlawfully carrying weapon

SAN ANTONIO - A principal with the Judson Independent School District has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Michael McFalls, the principal of the Judson Early College Academy, was arrested shortly before 11 p.m. on Feb. 10, according to the New Braunfels Police Department.

Police responded to the 1000 block of Walzem Mission Road and found a Ford pickup truck that had gone off the road and struck a guardrail. McFalls was the only person inside the truck and was not injured.

An officer noticed signs of intoxication and put McFalls through a field sobriety test. McFalls also consented to a breathalyzer test, police said.

McFalls was arrested on suspicion of DWI. During a search of his vehicle, officers found an open bottle of alcohol that was nearly empty, police said.

Officers also found an empty holster in the car and then a handgun in the pocket behind the passenger’s seat.

NBPD officials said McFalls was charged with unlawful carrying because he was arrested for DWI and had a weapon.

Comal County Jail records show McFalls was booked into the jail on Feb. 11 and released the same day.

McFalls was charged with driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Judson ISD issued a statement to KSAT on Wednesday regarding McFalls:

"The principal at this campus has been put on Administrative Leave by the district pending the review of the alleged misconduct and its circumstances. The students and parents of the school have been informed of the situation while the matter is given careful consideration.”

