Juneteenth celebrating Texas history

SAN ANTONIO - Members of Second Baptist Church have come together to celebrate Juneteenth or Freedom day.

The Empancipation Proclamation did not abolish slavery in Texas.

It wasn't until two years later on June 19, 1865 that slavery was abolished in Texas, giving it the nickname of Juneteenth, or Freedom day.

Bexar County Buffalo Soldiers Association celebrated this day in order to keep black history alive.

"You have got to act like it's important to celebrate freedom," said Oscar Vicks, with Bexar County Buffalo Soldiers said. "The more young people we can teach about our history and our culture,the more they're going to be proud of who they are."

