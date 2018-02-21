Jury deliberates for second day in Uresti's fraud trial

SAN ANTONIO - The jury in the federal fraud trial of state Sen. Carlos Uresti deliberated for a second day Wednesday without reaching a verdict.

Uresti and co-defendant Gary Cain face a combined 20 charges, including wire fraud and money laundering, for their roles at FourWinds Logistics, a now-bankrupt oil field sand fracking company.

The lawmaker from San Antonio was legal counsel and Cain was a consultant for the company.

Uresti is accused of soliciting and lying to potential investors, bilking them out of millions of dollars.

During closing arguments Tuesday, Uresti was portrayed by prosecutors as a desperate man who needed money to pay for his $1.2 million home and fancy cars.

Defense attorney Mike McCrum argued that the longtime lawmaker didn't intentionally do anything illegally and had no intent to commit a crime.

The jury will resume deliberating Thursday morning.

