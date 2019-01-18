Jury deliberating in trial of man accused of killing 'snitch'

SAN ANTONIO - A jury on Friday is deliberating the guilt or innocence of a man charged with fatally beating his ex-girlfriend, dumping her body and setting it on fire.

During closing arguments, lawyers for Antonio Nunez said the victim, Lisa Carter wasn't killed by the defendant.

Defense attorney John Economidy said the murderer instead was an ex-con who killed Carter, who was an informant for the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, because she turned on him.

"Bam, to the head! You're never gonna snitch on me! Again, a third time. You're not gonna snitch on me like that," Economidy said.

But Melissa Saenz, a prosecutor, countered Economidy's argument, calling it a "rabbit trail."

"They're making this up. They want you to go down a path that doesn't make any sense," Saenz said.

Saenz reminded jurors of Nunez's sister's testimony about the defendant asking her to help him dump Carter's body.

In a recorded interview with police detectives, Nunez said his sibling misunderstood him and meant instead that he killed Carter by throwing her out of his house and exposing her to the men she claimed were after her.

If Nunez is found guilty on a murder charge, he could be sentenced to a maximum of life in prison.

