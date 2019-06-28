Jury finds San Antonio man guilty on federal child pornography charges

SAN ANTONIO - A 27-year-old San Antonio man was found guilty Thursday on federal child pornography and obscenity charges.

Reynaldo Salinas was convicted on charges of attempted enticement of a minor and attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor, U.S. Attorney John Bash said.

Trial evidence revealed that Salinas in September used a mobile messaging application in an attempt to lure a female he believed was 14 years old into engaging in sexual activity.

Salinas also transferred a sexually explicit photograph of himself to the girl, according to trial testimony.

The girl in actuality was an undercover agent for the Air Force Office of Special Investigations.

The defendant, a nonactive member of the Texas Army National Guard who had privileged access to military installations, showed up at Lackland Air Force Base in October to meet the girl for sex, but was instead met by federal agents who placed him under arrest.

Salinas is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 30.

He faces a minimum of at least 10 years in federal prison to a maximum of life in prison for the enticement charge and up to 10 years for the obscene material charge.

