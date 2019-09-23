Jury selection begins in trial of man accused of killing father of 6

SAN ANTONIO - Maurice Medina and his girlfriend were involved in a heated argument the night of Nov. 6, 2016, in the backyard of a home in the 900 block of Cecelia Street, when Medina tried to take away the woman's phone.

Moments later, Pedro Segovia, 38, intervened, witnesses said.

As Segovia and Medina struggled, a gun went off. A single shot hit Segovia in the forehead.

Segovia was rushed to a hospital, where his daughters began an agonizing vigil.

"Very angry, hurt and scared," Segovia's daughter, Samantha Quintanar, said about that night. "They're giving us about three days to see if the swelling goes down to see if there's any kind of response."

There was no response. Segovia died of a single gunshot wound to the head and Medina was booked for murder.

Samantha Quintanar and her siblings now face another wait. This time in a courtroom, as they await the outcome of the trial of the man facing murder charges in their father's death.

Jury selection began Monday and testimony is expected to begin Tuesday morning in Judge Jefferson Moore's 186th District Court.

If Medina is convicted, he could face a maximum sentence of life in prison.

