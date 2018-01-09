Jury selection begins in trial of man accused of killing SAPD officer in 2013

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas - Jury selection has begun in the trial of the man accused of shooting and killing San Antonio police Officer Robert Deckard in 2013.

Shawn Puente, 30, is charged with capital murder. His trial is taking place in Atascosa County.

The shooting happened in December 2013 during a chase that led into Atascosa County. Deckard was chasing Puente and a woman who were both believed to have been involved in a robbery.

Investigators said Puente fired at Deckard during the chase, hitting him.

Deckard died 12 days after being taken off life support.

