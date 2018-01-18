Jury selection begins in Uresti fraud case

SAN ANTONIO - Jury selection began Thursday in the federal fraud case involving state Sen. Carlos Uresti of San Antonio.

Uresti and two other defendants are charged with money laundering, wire fraud and securities fraud in connection with now-bankrupt Four Winds Logistics, a sand fracking company.

The trio is accused of using the company as a Ponzi scheme to get people to invest in the company, but instead pocketing the money.

One of the defendants, Stanley Bates, pleaded guilty to fraud charges.

Jury selection in the trial for the third defendant, Gary Cain, also started Thursday.



Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.