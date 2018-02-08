'Just can't get enough' of Depeche Mode? They're coming to SA!

SAN ANTONIO - Depeche Mode is coming to San Antonio as part of the band’s Global Spirit Tour.

New North American dates were released Thursday and the list includes a May 27 stop at the AT&T Center.

Depeche Mode added extra dates in response to a sold-out tour that’s covered 100 cities in 34 countries across North America, South America and Europe.

Tickets will available for purchase by the general public on Feb. 16.

Pre-sale tickets can be purchased from Monday at 10 a.m. through Feb. 15 at 10 p.m.

The pre-sale tickets will be available to Citi cardmembers and fans who register at DepecheMode.com.

