Juvenile arrested in string of arsons in Castroville

CASTROVILLE, Texas - A juvenile was arrested Thursday morning in connection with a string of arsons in Castroville.

Police Chief Chris Filline said the suspect, who is a male less than 15 years old, was arrested at his apartment.

Filline said the boy was responsible for six fires involving vehicles, a building and two homes over a two-month period. No injuries were reported in the fires.

The latest fire, which was reported Thursday morning, damaged two vehicles and two homes, Filline said.

Police have been keeping an eye out for the boy for the past two weeks. Tips and surveillance video helped police apprehend the juvenile.

The boy is being held in a juvenile facility in Castroville.

