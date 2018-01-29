JW Marriott looks to fill nearly 100 positions at job open house Saturday

SAN ANTONIO - The JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort and Spa will host a job open house Saturday in hopes of hiring nearly 100 positions in multiple departments.

A representative of the resort, which has been included in several "Top Places to Work," said Marriott International provides its employees with opportunities for advancement and a unique environment for success.

The open house will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 23808 Resort Parkway.

Company representatives said applicants are encouraged to apply online before attending. Click here and enter keyword "JW Marriott San Antonio" to do so.

Positions to be filled include:

Front desk

Housekeeping

Restaurant

Culinary

Banquet set up

Recreation

Lifeguards

