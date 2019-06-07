K-9 Chucky to get permanent memorial downtown

A Bexar County Sheriff K-9 who was killed in the line of duty in January will have a permanent memorial in a "prominent" downtown location.

That's according to the president of Mission Park Funeral Chapels and Cemeteries, which is donating the memorial.

“Everyone at Mission Park wants to pay tribute to Chucky for his bravery, loyalty and his incredible dedication. This permanent memorial will make sure his memory lives on," said Kristin Tips, president, COO and funeral director of Mission Park, in a news release.

Chucky was shot and killed Jan. 25 during the pursuit of a suspect that started in Karnes County and ended in the area of Loop 1604 and Highway 151.

During a memorial service for the K-9, Sheriff Javier Salazar said despite being mortally wounded,

Chucky stayed in the fight, preventing the suspect from firing his weapon at the other deputies.

Mission Park will join the Sheriff's Office for an awards ceremony to honor those who rendered assistance on Chucky's behalf. The ceremony will take place inside the Bexar County Courthouse at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.