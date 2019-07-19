K-9 sniffs out large amount of ecstasy, $3,000 cash in North Side bust

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police arrested a man Thursday night on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver after police K-9 Jack discovered 14 grams of ecstasy pills during a search.

Two patrol officers located Brandon Lee, who has an active felony warrant for narcotics and a misdemeanor warrant for contempt of court, at a North Side motel.

The K-9 officer was able to sniff out a sealed plastic container containing the ecstasy pills and a plastic bag with marijuana.

"A digital scale was seized in the vehicle along with over $3,000 in cash on Lee’s person," according to a Facebook post from SAPD North SAFFE.

