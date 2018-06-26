K-9 takes loaded shotgun from suspect

PENSACOLA, Fla. - Some police officers in Pensacola are giving credit to the newest K-9 member of the force for saving their lives after the dog took a loaded shotgun out of the hands of a burglary suspect.

According to a press release from the police department, Oliver Hurst, 36, broke into his girlfriend's house with a loaded shotgun and threatened her.

When police arrived at the suspect's house, they found Hurst on his front porch. Instead of surrendering, he ran into his house and grabbed the shotgun from his couch, according to police.

While officers chased after him, K-9 Foster, an 18-month-old German shepherd clamped his jaws on the gun and took it away from Hurst.

The Pensacola Police Department posted the bodycam video on its Facebook page.

Officers used a Taser on Hurst and took him into custody. Police officials are crediting the K-9 with saving lives.

"Obviously, this could have ended a bunch of different ways. Most of them bad. But thanks to the officers' restraint and a very loyal dog, your officers went home safely and the bad guy went to jail," the Facebook post reads.

Hurst was charged with armed burglary, aggravated assault, battery, criminal mischief and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

A follow-up post on Facebook shows the reward that officers gave the K-9 -- a steak dinner.

