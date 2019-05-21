K9 officer Chucky to remembered at Tuesday's heroes luncheon

SAN ANTONIO - A fallen Bexar County Sheriff's Office K9 officer will be honored during an event on Tuesday.

K9 officer Chucky will be remembered during a heroes luncheon hosted by the 100 Club of San Antonio. The event takes place at 11:15 a.m. at the Pearl Stables.

Chucky was killed Jan. 25 trying to subdue a suspect who had led law enforcement on a chase that began in Karnes County.

Bexar County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Javier Salazar said during a memorial service said that despite being mortally wounded, Chucky stayed in the fight, preventing the suspect from firing his weapon at the other deputies.

Chucky was the first BCSO canine killed in line of duty.

