Kerr Co. sheriff: Jailer had inappropriate relationship with woman charged in child death case

SAN ANTONIO - A recently fired Kerr County detention officer was arrested twice in less than 48 hours after officials said he had an inappropriate relationship with a woman charged in a child death case and assaulted his wife at their Leon Valley home.

Christopher Berge, 30, was fired and arrested Tuesday on suspicion of bringing contraband into the Kerr County Jail, according to a press release.

Kerr County Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer learned Monday that Berge was having a nonsexual relationship with inmate Amanda Hawkins, the press release said.

Last June, Hawkins was charged with two counts of child endangerment after authorities said she left her two daughters inside a car for more than 15 hours overnight, resulting in the deaths of Brynn Hawkins, 1, and Addyson Overgard-Eddy, 2.

According to the press release, an investigation into the relationship concluded that Hawkins had made over 50 telephone calls to Berge where they had both claimed their love for one another, within some of the conversations.

The investigation found that Berge had been writing her notes and also had given Hawkins a ring, the press release said.

On Tuesday, Hawkins admitted to officials to receiving notes and the ring from Berge, according to the press release.

The press release said deputies arrested Berge on Tuesday on the contraband charge and he was placed in the Kerr County Jail on a $5,000 bond. He was later released on bond.

On Wednesday, Leon Valley police officers were called to a house in the area regarding an assault in progress.

When officers arrived at the home, they found a woman who claimed her husband, identified as Berge, had assaulted her, according to a press release.

Police said the woman was “visibly shaken and had bodily injury as a result of the altercation.”

Berge was arrested by Leon Valley police at Raymond Rimkus Park on suspicion of assault bodily injury on family and will be placed in the Bexar County Jail.

According to the press release, Berge was hired on May 10 and held the rank of corporal in the corrections division at the time of his arrest.

Prior to working in Kerr County, Berge had also held a position with the Bexar County Juvenile Detention Facility, the press release said.

