Kerr County sheriff's deputy arrested on suspicion of DWI

KERR COUNTY, Texas - Kerr County Sheriff's Deputy Justin Outlaw was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after backing his patrol unit into a parked car.

The incident occurred when Outlaw went to pick up his patrol unit, which was getting scheduled maintenance performed, at a repair shop.

An investigation revealed Outlaw had been drinking after several days off duty.

"All I have to say about this is that I have never, and will never, tolerate bad behavior by someone who has been given the honor to protect and serve as a public servant," Sheriff W.R. Hierholzer said in a press release.

Outlaw was immediately terminated following his arrest and booked into the Kerr County Jail.

It was determined that the other vehicle did not have any damage and the patrol unit suffered less than $400 in damage, according to the press release.

