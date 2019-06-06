Kerr County Sheriff's Office asks for help in apprehending person

KERR COUNTY, Texas - The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is looking for Victor Alejandro Ramirez-Tapia.

KCSO believes Ramirez-Tapia to be armed and dangerous. Should any citizen locate him, KCSO suggests not to approaching or attempting to apprehend him.

Any information that could lead to his arrest can be made anonymously through Crime Stoppers, such tips may lead to a reward.

Please contact Crime Stoppers at 830-896-8477, P3tips.com or by using the P3tips app.

Citizens can contact KCSO at 830-896-1216. In case of an emergency, please call 911.



