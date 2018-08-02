Kerrville dedicates, renames James Avery sculpture

KERRVILLE, Texas - The city of Kerrville on Thursday honored the late founder of James Avery Jewelry by dedicating and renaming a sculpture he designed and created.

The "Mother's Love" sculpture that was erected in downtown Kerrville in 2012 is now named the James Avery Memorial.

James Avery's son, Chris, said it's a proud day to remember the man who started his jewelry line out of a garage in Kerrville in 1954 and grew it to more than 80 stores that employ thousands of people.

"He never imagined that the company would get to where it is today," Chris Avery said. "It's a testament to his hard work, hard good work, drive and creativity."

The late craftsman's granddaughter Lindsey Tognietti said the dedication solidifies the James Avery connection to the Hill Country community.

"The relationship that my granddad had with the community here in Kerrville and the Hill Country meant so much to him," she said. "The company was started here 60 years ago, and since that day, the community just supported everything."

A plaque was placed on the statue with his name and a quote that relatives and friends said James Avery lived his life by -- "Giving is what it's all about."

James Avery died in April at the age of 96.

