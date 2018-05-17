Kerrville father, son arrested on child pornography charges

KERRVILLE, Texas - A father and son from Kerrville were arrested following an undercover investigation involving child pornography, the Texas Attorney General's Office said.

Johnny Richard Ingram Sr., 61, was charged with one count of possession of child pornography.

Johnny Richard Ingram Jr., 39, who is a registered sex offender, was charged with three counts of promotion of child pornography.

During the investigation, the AG's Office Child Exploitation Unit discovered that child pornography was shared from a device linked to the Ingrams' home in Kerrville, officials said.

Investigators said they found child pornography on multiple laptops.

During separate interviews, the men confessed to downloading and saving child pornography, officials said.

If convicted, Ingram Sr. could face up to 10 years in prison and his son could face up to 60 years.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.