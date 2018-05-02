Kerrville ISD considers random drug, alcohol testing for students

SAN ANTONIO - Kerville ISD is considering drug testing students at random, according to a document sent to parents.

Any student involved in extra-curricular activities or who are seeking a parking permit would be subject to testing.

“The goal of student drug testing is prevention, not punishment,” the document says.

A meeting will be held Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the Tivy High School cafeteria to discuss the potential testing program.

“The program seeks to serve as a deterrent to the use of illegal drugs, and to offer students a credible means to resist peer pressure,” the document continues.

The view the full document on Kerville Breaking News, click here.

