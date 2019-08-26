KFC to test meatless fried 'chicken'

Kentucky Fried Chicken is adding plant-based chicken to its menu.

According to a press release, Beyond Fried Chicken will be available in nuggets and boneless wings.

The products will be tested at a KFC location in Atlanta starting Tuesday. KFC will use customer feedback to determine whether to conduct a broader test of the product or to roll it out nationally.

"KFC Beyond Fried Chicken is so delicious, our customers will find it difficult to tell that it's plant-based," said Kevin Hochman, president and chief concept officer, KFC U.S., in a press release.

