KFC unveils extremely limited pickle fried chicken

SAN ANTONIO - KFC announced a new extremely-limited menu item Monday — pickle fried chicken.

Pickle fried chicken is only available at participating restaurants and once it’s gone, it’s gone for good.

Pickle fried chicken is crunchy fried chicken covered in a dill pickle sauce and is available to try on a Crispy Colonel Sandwich, Chicken Little, or in a pickle fried chicken basket.

Pickle flavors seem to be on trend this summer.

Sonic recently launched a pickle flavored slush, among other flavors, earlier this month.

I am proud to announce that my Pickle Fried Chicken is now available. I am less proud to announce that it's only available for a limited time. So get after it, folks! pic.twitter.com/KV0TeLwTVq — KFC (@kfc) June 25, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.