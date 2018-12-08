Kid Rock pays off layaway debts at his local Walmart ahead of Christmas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Christmas came early for one Nashville Walmart.

Rocker and rapper Kid Rock said he was inspired by Tyler Perry, who paid off more than $430,000 in layaway debts last week, and paid off the layaway debts at his local Walmart.

Kid Rock tweeted at Perry on Friday, saying, "Great idea! I followed your lead and paid off the layaway at my local Walmart in Nashville. Merry Christmas and God Bless You!"

@tylerperry Great idea! I followed your lead and paid off the layaway at my local Walmart in Nashville. Merry Christmas and God Bless You! — Kid Rock (@KidRock) December 7, 2018

The Tennessean reported that Kid Rock's manager put down approximately $81,000 to pay off all of the accounts.

The manager of the Nashville Walmart where Kid Rock paid off the layaway debts said the artist called Friday morning and shared his plan. Later, Kid Rock's manager came in and put up the money for the Christmas surprise.

The manager told the news outlet that each person whose layaway balance was paid off received a Christmas card from Kid Rock, explaining that he'd paid their tab.

