'I should kill you right now': Documents reveal new details on San Antonio kidnapping suspect

SAN ANTONIO - The suspect who led San Antonio police on a high-speed chase Thursday kidnapped his teenage relative over a dispute about his guns, according to federal court documents.

Thomas Suggs, 36, was taken into custody after the pursuit on an active warrant for aggravated kidnapping. Suggs was also charged federally with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The federal court documents revealed more about Suggs' arrest.

On July 23, a woman called police and told her that Suggs assaulted and kidnapped her teenage son, according to the court documents. Suggs caught the teen taking pictures of his firearm and forced him into his car.

Suggs punched the teen and pointed a gun at him. Suggs told the teen, "I should kill you right now," according to the court documents.

He eventually released the teen near W.W. White Road, the documents showed.

Two days later, police set up surveillance around Suggs' home to serve the arrest warrant on him. Instead, Suggs led police on a high speed chase, firing multiple shots at officers while trying to flee.

The chase ended when Suggs crashed his car into a fence.

Suggs admitted to police he was a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the court documents. He also told police that he purchased the gun from a friend for about $500.

In 2007, Suggs was convicted of evading in a motor vehicle in Bexar County. In 2013, he was convicted in Comal County for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

