Kidnapping victim shot to death: Timeline of events

HOUSTON - Here is a timeline of the events involved in the kidnapping in which the victim was mistakenly shot by FBI agents.

Wednesday morning

Authorities responded to reports of a disturbance at a home in the 1700 block of Tyler Lane, in Conroe. Authorities said two men forced their way into the home. A 12-year-old boy and his father, Ulises Villadares, were in the home at the time. Villadares answered the door and the men forced their way inside with guns, according to investigators. The men demanded money, bound the child and Villadares and began searching the house for valuables. The child said he heard the two men say the boy's uncle, who was not home at that time, owed them money. The men took Villadares from the house, left the child, and told him not to contact police. The child was able to free himself and contact a neighbor.

After, a neighbor called the boy's uncle at work, he came home to speak with police.

Wednesday afternoon

During the meeting, the uncle received a phone call from an unknown person who was speaking Spanish and said he was a part of "El Cartel Del Golfo," a Mexican drug cartel, court records said. The caller demanded $20,000 for Villadares' safe return, according to police. When the uncle told the man he did not have the money, the man told the uncle to "figure it out" and to call back when he had it, according to court documents. The man also told the uncle that the house was being watched and they would kill his brother if they discovered that police were involved, court records said. Conroe police then contacted the FBI, which quickly responded and began assisting.

Wednesday night

With help from the FBI, two men were detained at the Best Western on Bay Area Boulevard. Jimmy Tony Sanchez, 38, and Nicholas Chase Cunningham, 42, were taken into custody. They are being charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery. Investigators said they may be charged with capital murder. Investigators learned that the kidnapping victim was being held in a different location in the 7300 block of Elbert Street, in Trinity Gardens, in northeast Houston.

Thursday morning

Investigators and the FBI went to the house on Elbert Street, where FBI agents made entry into a home where the victim was being held. According to sources, FBI agents mistakenly or accidentally shot the victim. The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The third suspect, 35-year-old Sophia Perez Heath, was taken into custody at the scene. She is being charged with aggravated kidnapping.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.