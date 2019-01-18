Kids' Corridor on Broadway offers plenty of family fun options

SAN ANTONIO - With all the businesses that cater to children, many are calling a two-mile stretch of Broadway Avenue north of downtown as the Kids' Corridor.

The corridor runs from Brackenridge Park to the splash pad at the Pearl.

"It's a place that is a destination," said San Antonio Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Richard Perez.

From educational venues at the Witte Museum, the DoSeum and its hands-on activities, the San Antonio Zoo and programs to get kids and parents involved, there is plenty to do to keep the kids engaged and entertained.

"San Antonio is blessed with this cultural corridor of institutions that are all about education and getting out and kids engaged," said San Antonio Zoo CEO and executive director Tim Morrow.

While the kids are enjoying a little learning along with their fun, they can just have fun riding the Eagle Brackenridge train, or spend a few hours at the historic Kiddie Park riding the 99-year-old carousel or the water boats.

"Generations have come here as kids. Now, the grandparents are bringing their grandkids," said Kiddie Park marketing director Amber Leatherwood.

The corridor has become its own neighborhood. Every venue has something different to offer, and that makes it even easier to promote businesses.

"We're all promoting our own businesses, but at the same time, it works for all of us to promote the area as a whole because it makes our businesses as a whole more attractive to everybody," Leatherwood said.

Parents enjoy the fact that you don't have to drive far to enjoy all the venues. Just call it a staycation.

"It's pretty exciting. The kids get excited to see all the different stuff to do in the area, I mean, the kids love it," said Frank Partida, who was enjoying an afternoon at the park with his two girls.

"You don't have to go on vacation anymore," Morrow said. "You can literally stay here all summer and probably not do all the things that San Antonio has to offer."



