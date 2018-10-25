Kindergarten students surprise hearing-impaired janitor in heartwarming video

Tullahoma, Tenn. - Kindergartners at Hickerson Elementary School surprised the school’s custodian, James Anthony, for his birthday Wednesday.

The school’s nurse and teachers helped the children learn to sign the happy birthday song to Mr. James, as he is affectionately known to the students.

Mr. James, who turned 60, is hearing impaired and was touched by the youngsters performance.

He has worked with the Coffee County School District since 1991 and has been at Hickerson Elementary for the last 15 years.

Watch the touching video below:

