Kirby Middle School student found with handgun on campus

SAN ANTONIO - A Kirby Middle School student was found with a small handgun on campus Thursday morning, according to a spokesperson with Judson Independent School District.

The student was detained and removed from campus following an anonymous tip from a fellow student who said that another student was in possession of a weapon on campus.

A letter went out to parents from Principal Jerome Johnson addressing the situation around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, reading in part, "We went into a brief lockdown to ensure safety. The campus has returned to normal school operations."

The campus was on lockdown for approximately 15 minutes while officers handled the situation, according to the spokesperson.

There is no word yet on whether or not the gun was loaded.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.