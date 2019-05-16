Kirby neighborhood residents on edge after drive-by shooting

KIRBY, Texas - Residents in a Kirby neighborhood are on edge after a drive-by shooting left one of their homes covered in bullet holes.

Detective Jason Rendon, with the Kirby Police Department, said the shooting happened around 1 a.m. Monday in the 5000 block of Walt Schirra Street.

“Approximately three suspects opened fire on the home,” Rendon said. “It was about 30 shots that caused damage to doors, windows, the inside and two vehicles outside.”

No one was injured, but there were several people inside.

“We recovered 30 shell casings,” Rendon said. “More than likely, it was several handguns.”

He said the shooting was possibly gang related, but police are unsure.

“We are looking for leads and talking to the victims,” Rendon said. “Just based on the history of that particular area, we are investigating it as gang related. We don’t know which gangs might be involved, but, again, we are watching this closely.”

Rendon is urging residents to stay vigilant.

“You know, nowadays, these youngsters are so quick to pick up a weapon and resort to violence, and, unfortunately, that is the norm. Look at your neighborhood. Always talk to your neighbors. See what is going on. Be aware of your surroundings and who is coming in and out of your neighborhood."

