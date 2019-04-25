News

Kit Kat announces first new year-round flavor in nearly a decade

New flavor will be available in December

By Julie Moreno - Executive Producer/Social Media

Kit Kat has announced it will launch its first new permanent flavor in nearly a decade.

The Kit Kat Duos Mint + Dark Chocolate flavor will be released nationwide in December.

The candy bar is described in a press release as having "a mint crème on the top and dark chocolate on the bottom, all surrounding light and crispy wafer."

