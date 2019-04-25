Kit Kat announces first new year-round flavor in nearly a decade

Kit Kat has announced it will launch its first new permanent flavor in nearly a decade.

The Kit Kat Duos Mint + Dark Chocolate flavor will be released nationwide in December.

The candy bar is described in a press release as having "a mint crème on the top and dark chocolate on the bottom, all surrounding light and crispy wafer."

Prepare your taste buds: New Kit Kat Duos Mint and Dark Chocolate are coming this December! pic.twitter.com/1mM79v1QLJ — Kit Kat (@KitKat_US) April 24, 2019

