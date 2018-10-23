Kitchen fire causes $100K worth of damage to North Side home

SAN ANTONIO - A fire on the city's North Side left behind heavy damage inside a home.

The fire occurred just after 8:30 p.m. Monday at a home on La Pradero Street, which is located not far from Weidner Road and O'Connor Road.

Firefighters said the people who were living there were cooking when the fire started on the stove. That's when, firefighters say, the fire grew quickly and shot up into the attic and through the roof.

The two people inside the home made it out safely.

Investigators said the fire caused about $100,000 worth of damage to the home.

