Kitchen fire damages Alamo Cafe restaurant on Highway 281

SAN ANTONIO - An overnight fire damaged a popular restaurant on the city's North Side early Thursday, San Antonio firefighters said.

The fire was reported just before 12:30 a.m. at the Alamo Cafe restaurant located on Highway 281, found not far from Bitters Road.

Firefighters said they arrived to find smoke showing from the roof. The fire was contained to the kitchen, but smoke did spread to the rest of the building.

Firefighters said the fire was quickly put out. They are still working to determine its exact cause.

Fire officials at the scene did not give a damage estimate or say if the restaurant would be able to open later Thursday.

Both the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department answered the call. No one was hurt.

