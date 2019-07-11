Knife-wielding beer runner strikes twice within 30 minutes

PLEASANTON, Texas - A knife-wielding man is facing felony charges after police said he robbed two stores of beer in less than 30 minutes.

The Pleasanton Police Department announced Wednesday the arrest of Juan Nieto Chapa, 33.

Police said on July 6 around 10 p.m., Chapa entered Sherry's convenience store, in the 1200 block of North Bryant Street, and took a 12-pack of beer without paying for it.

When a store clerk confronted him outside, police said Chapa struck the employee several times before taking off in his Mazda sedan.

Less than 30 minutes later and a mile away, Chapa went to the Chevron Food Mart and used a knife to rob the store of beer, according to police.

Chapa was later found at his home just north of Poteet and taken into custody by deputies with the Atascosa County Sheriff's Office.

He faces charges of robbery and aggravated robbery in the two incidents.

"This is obviously a very dangerous individual who has an extensive history with our department. We hope that he is dealt with accordingly by the criminal justice system," Police Chief Ronald Sanchez said.

