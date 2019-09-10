Knife-wielding man shot by Kerrville police, authorities say

KERRVILLE, Texas - An officer in Kerrville confronted a man armed with a knife before shots rang out.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon.

Police said the man ignored commands and kept making his way toward the officer with a knife before he was shot by the officer.

Officials said Sgt. Hal Degenhardt, a 15-year veteran with the force, was forced to shoot and protect himself.

A body camera and a recording device in the officer's unit are being examined as part of the investigation.

