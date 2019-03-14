Koalas returning to the San Antonio Zoo this summer

SAN ANTONIO - After more than two decades, koalas are coming back to the zoo for a new summer attraction called Wild Australia.

As the zoo prepares for a summer Down Under, it has released a brightly colored medal that features a spinning koala.

The Wild Australia attraction will open at the zoo on May 25 and run through Sept. 2.

Medals are available for $10.95 and will be sold at zoo gift shops. Proceeds will go toward helping the zoo care for animals.

