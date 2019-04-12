Kohl's to offer discount for military members every Monday for rest of year

SAN ANTONIO - Kohl's is showing appreciation for service members by offering an in-store discount to all active and former military personnel, veterans and their families every Monday for the rest of the year.

The 15% Military Monday discount is valid when customers show a valid military ID, military dependent ID or veteran ID at checkout.

“Through Military Mondays, we are proud to strengthen our support of our military families who have made sacrifices to ensure the safety of our communities,” said Doug Arnoldi, Kohl’s vice president and district manager. “We saw a need to better serve our brave military families, and this discount is our way to give back, and lighten the load, for families who have given so much.”

Kohl's associates' volunteer program specifically benefited 230 organizations in 2018 that support military causes, according to a press release.

