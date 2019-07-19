KPRC2 presents 'Apollo 11: Mission to the Moon'

HOUSTON - Fifty years ago this month, NASA's Apollo 11 mission marked the first time man stepped foot on the moon.

It was a monumental moment celebrated around the world, but the pride was felt strongest in Houston, where a remarkable team is credited with launching our country and our city into space and the history books.

In honor of the 50th anniversary, KSAT's sister station in Houston, KPRC2, brings you "Apollo 11: Mission to the Moon."

Watch the special for an inside look at the mission from the men who accepted the challenge and knew failure was not an option.

Hear from the first families of space flight about life at home in the Apollo-era and and get a perspective on the future of space travel from the pioneers of the past.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.