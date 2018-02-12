WATCH: KSAT 12 News at Noon - February 12, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - Minor earthquake reported outside San Antonio in Karnes County

A minor earthquake has shaken parts of rural South Texas.

Car crashes into 18-wheeler, gets pinned beneath trailer

Emergency crews are working at the scene of an accident after a car became pinned beneath the trailer of an 18-wheeler early Monday morning.

1 hospitalized in crash between sedan, stalled utility truck, police say

One person was taken to an area hospital after a sedan crashed into the back of a utility truck stalled on the side of the road, San Antonio police said Monday.

Mexican icon Luis Miguel to make stop in SA during ‘¡Mexico Por Siempre!' tour

World-renowned Mexican singer Luis Miguel has announced he will be performing across North America for his “¡Mexico Por Siempre!” tour and will make a stop in San Antonio!

Here's what's happening at the San Antonio Rodeo today: Monday, February 12, 2018

From Angora goats to the horse skill-a-thon, here's what's happening at the rodeo today!

Your Weather Authority Forecast

KSAT 12 Meteorologist Justin Horne has the latest weather forecast for San Antonio and South Texas.

