WATCH: KSAT 12 News at Noon - February 16, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's coming up on KSAT 12's News at Noon:

​

3 men arrested in ATM theft ring

Three men have been arrested in connection with a "highly organized" ATM theft ring, officials say. This is a developing story.

Vice President Mike Pence visits San Antonio

Vice President Mike Pence visits Texas on Friday and his first stop will be in San Antonio. A White House official said he will be giving the keynote remarks at a Republican National Committee event.

Man hit, killed on road near JBSA-Lackland

Bexar County Sheriff's investigators are questioning a woman who they believe may have been involved in a deadly crash Friday morning near the gates to Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.

Take a tour and learn how many of our South Texas towns got their unique names

KSAT meteorologist Justin Horne has been hitting the road since 2015 to find out how many Texas towns got their unique names.

2 killed in multi-vehicle accident involving 18-wheeler near Luling

Two people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash involving two 18-wheelers in Guadalupe County late Thursday night.

Did FBI miss a warning before Florida high school shooting?

The massacre at a Florida high school is again raising concerns about whether the FBI missed signs that might have stopped a mass shooting.

Your Weather Authority Forecast

KSAT 12 Meteorologist Justin Horne has the latest weather forecast for San Antonio and South Texas.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.