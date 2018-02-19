WATCH: KSAT 12 News at Noon - February 19, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's coming up on KSAT 12's News at Noon:

5-year-old boy, 4 adults shot outside Texas Roadhouse, police say

A masked shooter opened fire on a group of five people outside a Texas Roadhouse wounding a 5-year-old boy and four adults, a preliminary police report said.

Patrol car hit by sedan while officers stop wrong-way driver

A patrol car was hit by a sedan while officers were stopping a wrong-way driver, San Antonio police said Monday.

USPS worker found fatally shot in mail truck in Dallas

A U.S. Postal Service worker in Dallas was found shot to death early Monday inside a mail truck along a busy highway, police said.

Trump open to improving background checks, spokesman says

President Donald Trump "is supportive of efforts to improve the federal background check system" for gun purchases, less than a week after the Florida school shooting that killed 17 people.

Police seek suspects in assault of elderly man in Walmart parking lot

The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the people responsible for an assault on an elderly man.

Twitter hilariously trolls Fergie's national anthem performance

In case you haven’t heard yet, Fergie sang the national anthem at Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game and it left some people in tears — of laughter.

KSAT Weather: Rain chances for San Antonio on the rise this week

Drizzly and gloomy weather have been the norm lately, but we’re actually going to turn the drizzle into a meaningful chance of rain during the week ahead.

