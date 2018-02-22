WATCH: KSAT 12 News at Noon - February 22, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's coming up on KSAT 12's News at Noon:

Federal jury finds Texas Sen. Carlos Uresti guilty on all counts

A federal jury on Thursday found state Sen. Carlos Uresti guilty on all federal fraud charges for his role at FourWinds Logistics, a now-bankrupt oil field sand fracking company.

KSAT Weather: Slight chance of rain and still chilly on Thursday

We’re in for another cold day on Thursday with temperatures staying in the 40s all day long. The Hill Country will begin the day near freezing but is forecast to see temperatures above 40 degrees by the afternoon.

Woman found fatally stabbed in home; husband charged, police say

The Bexar County Medical Examiner's office has identified the woman killed in a domestic disturbance on the South Side Wednesday night.

Trump tweets desire to strengthen background checks, end sale of bump stocks

President Donald Trump says he wants to see action on a series of gun control measures, saying "Congress is in a mood to finally do something on this issue - I hope!"

New charges filed against suspect in series of armed robberies

A suspect arrested in connection with one armed robbery in early February now is facing more charges.

Popovich on Kawhi Leonard: 'I'll be surprised if he returns this season'

The season might be over for Spurs all-star forward Kawhi Leonard.

