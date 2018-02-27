WATCH: KSAT 12 News at Noon - February 27, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - ​

Trump taps Brad Parscale to run his 2020 re-election campaign

President Trump has selected a man with extensive ties to San Antonio to manage his 2020 re-election campaign.

Here's what's coming up on KSAT 12's News at Noon:

2 Bandidos gang members on trial

The trial of two members of the notorious Bandidos biker gang gets underway.

Sheriff gives presentation on body cameras

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar is giving a presentation to the Commissioners Court today on body cameras.

2 suspects sought in Citgo robbery on near NW Side

The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the people responsible for an aggravated robbery.

Parkland shooting reignites debate over gun laws, school safety

Thousands of people continue to show their love and support for the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School community after 17 people were killed by a gunman on campus.

Your Weather Authority Forecast

KSAT 12 Meteorologist Justin Horne has the latest weather forecast for San Antonio and South Texas.

