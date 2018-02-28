WATCH: KSAT 12 News at Noon - February 28, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's coming up on KSAT 12's News at Noon:

Man shot in confrontation with deputies in West Bexar County home

A man is in the hospital after he was shot during a confrontation with Bexar County deputies late Tuesday night.

Computer tech uncovers child porn on man's hard drive, police say

A worker at a Northwest Side Best Buy store is getting some of the credit for helping San Antonio police discover a case of child pornography. The investigation led to the arrest of Robert Louis Batze, 71.

Name, mugshot released of Jourdanton HS student charged with making terroristic threat

A Jourdanton High School student was arrested and charged Tuesday with making a terroristic threat. The student was identified as John William Flores, 17.

KSAT Digital Story: Man captures SA driver crashing into concrete barrier on Loop 410

A video showing a San Antonio driver swerving on the access road of Loop 410 and hitting a concrete barrier in the process of entering busy highway traffic has now been seen nearly 500,000 times on social media.

Dick's Sporting Goods will stop selling assault-style rifles

Dick's Sporting Goods, the nation's largest sporting goods retailer, will stop selling assault-style weapons like the one used in the Parkland, Florida, high school shooting.

KSAT Weather: Warm on Wednesday; cooler and sunny by the end of the week

Spurs back at home for big game tonight!

