WATCH: KSAT 12 News at Noon - February 9, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - 1 killed in shooting at SW Side mobile home park

A 19-year-old man was shot and killed at his home by three men looking for payback for a previous robbery, San Antonio Police said Friday.

State Fire Marshal releases final report on fire that killed firefighter Scott Deem

Here's what's coming up on KSAT 12's News at Noon:

The State Fire Marshal's office has released its final report on the deadly May 2017 fire that killed San Antonio Firefighter Scott Deem.

Man stabbed after bar fight on the River Walk, police say

A 27-year-old man is being treated at a local hospital for a stab wound that he suffered in an attack near the River Walk downtown.

Driver finds victim of hit-and-run lying in street

An elderly woman was taken to an area hospital after a good Samaritan driver found a woman lying in the street, the victim of a hit-and-run accident, San Antonio police said Friday.

Trump says he has signed budget bill to end shutdown

President Donald Trump signed a spending bill Friday morning to keep the government operating after some brief uncertainty about when he would do so.

Creepy caller targets new moms at local hospital

A mother and father whose new baby was born three weeks early and required neonatal intensive care were dealt another stressor when they became the targets of a creepy caller at North Central Baptist Hospital.

Here's what's happening at the San Antonio rodeo today

It's "Dollar Day" at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo. Grounds admission, rides, hot dogs, popcorn and sodas in the carnival area are $1 -- plus much more!

Your Weather Authority Forecast

KSAT 12 Meteorologist Justin Horne has the latest weather forecast for San Antonio and South Texas.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.